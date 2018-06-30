Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Wins in first MLB start
Alcantara (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts through five innings to pick up the win Friday against the Mets.
It wasn't pretty, but Alcantara was able to finish the fifth inning to get the victory in his debut with the Marlins, his first major league start after making eight relief appearances in 2017 for the Cardinals. Alcantara needed 98 pitches to get through five frames, and just 50 of them were strikes. When he could locate it, his stuff was impressive. He fastball topped out at 97.2 mph and his off-speed pitches, a slider and a changeup, drew five swinging strikes on 53 offerings. If he can't throw strikes, better lineups will punish him, but Alcantara has intriguing stuff and will get the chance to show what he can do in the otherwise barren Marlins rotation. His next turn comes Wednesday against the Rays.
