Alcantara was named the unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old finished 2022 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 207:50 K:BB across 228.2 innings and secured all 30 first-place votes. Alcantara led MLB in pitching bWAR (8.0) and innings pitched, and he was also second in the NL in ERA, sixth in WHIP and fourth in strikeouts. The right-hander inked a five-year, $56 million extension with the Marlins in November 2021, so he's not likely to be going elsewhere anytime soon.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shut down for season•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Posts 11 strikeouts•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fires fifth complete game•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Seven innings in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Quality start on road•