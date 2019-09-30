Alcantara (6-14) allowed one run on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

All too often in 2019, the 24-year-old took a loss when he deserved a better fate, so it was great to see him pitch well and win in the season finale. Alcantara went 2-2 with a 2.59 ERA in September. Overall, he finished 6-14 with a 3.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 197.1 innings this season.