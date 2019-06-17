Alcantara allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Pirates had runners in scoring position pretty much all afternoon against Alcantara, but the right-hander limited the damage by holding Pittsburgh to 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. It wasn't enough, though, as the Pirates broke through against the Marlins bullpen to retake the lead. Alcantara is 3-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 82 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Phillies on Friday.