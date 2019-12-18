Chavez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Chavez was a non-roster invite to big-league spring training last season, and he will get the chance to develop there once again in 2020. The 24-year-old struggled at the plate last year, hitting just .173/.235/.206 with one home run and 16 RBI over 79 games, but he was effective defensively as he only committed five errors in 2019.