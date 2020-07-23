Rodriguez was reassigned to Miami's alternative camp site Thursday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez played every position except catcher for the Phillies in 2019, so he'll provide organizational depth across the board for Miami in 2020. He hit .223 with four homers in 139 plate appearances last season.
