Marlins' Sean Rodriguez: Signs minors deal with Miami
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 34-year-old played every position except catcher for the Phillies last season. That flexibility should help his chances of winning a bench spot, though he's unlikely to earn a major role due to his weak .226/.302/.380 career slash line.
