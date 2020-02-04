Play

Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 34-year-old played every position except catcher for the Phillies last season. That flexibility should help his chances of winning a bench spot, though he's unlikely to earn a major role due to his weak .226/.302/.380 career slash line.

