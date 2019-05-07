Romo allowed a run on two hits while earning his sixth save during Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out three batters.

Romo allowed a solo homer to Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo followed with a single. Still, the 36-year-old closer managed to escape trouble and finish things off. Miraculously, Romo is 6-for-6 in save chances and owns a 1-0 record despite his unsightly 6.00 ERA.