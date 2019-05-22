Romo allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one to blow the save chance Tuesday against the Tigers.

The final line doesn't look good for Romo, but he wasn't hit hard on the way to blowing his first save of the season. Though he allowed three baserunners, one reached base on an intentional walk with another on an infield single. Furthermore, an error by Starlin Castro made Romo's job more difficult and ultimately played a large role in the blown save chance. To this point in the season, Romo has served as the team's primary closer and has seven saves in eight chances.