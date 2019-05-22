Marlins' Sergio Romo: Blows save chance
Romo allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one to blow the save chance Tuesday against the Tigers.
The final line doesn't look good for Romo, but he wasn't hit hard on the way to blowing his first save of the season. Though he allowed three baserunners, one reached base on an intentional walk with another on an infield single. Furthermore, an error by Starlin Castro made Romo's job more difficult and ultimately played a large role in the blown save chance. To this point in the season, Romo has served as the team's primary closer and has seven saves in eight chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...