Romo secured his third save Tuesday against the Indians by recording one strikeout and not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning.

Romo had only one save through his first seven outings of the season but now has saves in back-to-back appearances. The 36-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across eight innings and has yet to blow a save opportunity.