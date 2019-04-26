Romo didn't allow a baserunner and recorded no strikeouts in the 10th inning to record the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Romo came on in the 10th inning with a two-run lead and had little trouble closing out the game, inducing two groundouts and a flyout. He's recorded three of the last four saves for the team, and is perfect in converting opportunities this season. While he won't rack up strikeouts like elite closers, he appears locked into the role for the time being.