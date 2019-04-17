Marlins' Sergio Romo: Ineffective in early going
Romo gave up a run on two walks and a wild pitch while striking out one in an inning of relief during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
The 36-year-old has been trying to dig his ratios out of the hole created when he coughed up four runs in his first appearance, with middling success. Romo does have a win, a save and a hold through seven outings, but his 9.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in six innings are discouraging. He remains in the ninth-inning mix for the Marlins for now, but even fantasy GMs desperate for saves should approach him with caution.
