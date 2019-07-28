Marlins' Sergio Romo: Likely heading to Minnesota
The Twins are nearing completion of a trade to acquire Romo from the Marlins on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Romo inked a one-year deal with rebuilding Miami this offseason, so it's no surprise to see him about to be on the move with the trade deadline fast approaching. The veteran right-hander is 17-for-18 in save chances for the Marlins with a 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB though 37.2 innings. Romo's fantasy value seems likely to take a hit unless he manages to take over closing duties from left-hander Taylor Rogers, who has a 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 59:8 K:BB.
