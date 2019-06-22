Romo picked up the save after allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday night against the Phillies.

Romo recorded the first two outs without issue, though he would allow the winning run to come to the plate after surrendering a single to left. He would then slam the door by inducing a flyout. It hasn't always been easy for Romo this season, but he's converted on each of his last two save opportunities and continues to see chances late in close ballgames. He now owns a 4.76 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 28.1 games this season.