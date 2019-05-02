Romo gave up a run on two hits over one inning Wednesday while striking out one to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-2 win over Cleveland.

A solo shot by Carlos Santana narrowed the Marlins' lead, but Romo was able to get out of the ninth inning without further damage. The veteran reliever now has a 6.30 ERA and 8:4 K:BB through 10 innings, but he has yet to blow a save and as long as he keeps getting the job done, manager Don Mattingly will leave Romo in the closer role.