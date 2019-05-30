Romo gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Giants to record his 11th save of the season.

It wasn't pretty, but the Marlins gave the veteran reliever enough of a cushion to survive an erratic outing. Romo now has a 4.50 ERA and 21:11 K:BB through 20 innings, numbers which put him firmly in the second tier of fantasy closers, but he's come through when it mattered, converting 11 of his 12 save chances so far.