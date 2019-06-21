Marlins' Sergio Romo: Notches 13th save
Romo allowed one run on two hits over one inning and picked up the save Thursday night against the Cardinals.
Romo entered the ballgame with a two-run lead, and after surrendering an RBI double to Yadier Molina, the right-hander managed to pick off the runner at second base for the third out of the inning. Romo sits with a 4.94 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 22:13 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season, but he's been fairly reliable when it's come to slamming the door. He's blown just one save chance this season against Detroit on May 21.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...