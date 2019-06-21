Romo allowed one run on two hits over one inning and picked up the save Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Romo entered the ballgame with a two-run lead, and after surrendering an RBI double to Yadier Molina, the right-hander managed to pick off the runner at second base for the third out of the inning. Romo sits with a 4.94 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 22:13 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season, but he's been fairly reliable when it's come to slamming the door. He's blown just one save chance this season against Detroit on May 21.

