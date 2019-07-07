Romo allowed one hit and had one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Saturday in Atlanta.

Romo hadn't pitched since last Saturday but didn't show much rust as he only allowed an infield single. The 36-year-old is 16-for-17 in save opportunities and has a 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 32 innings.