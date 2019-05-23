Marlins' Sergio Romo: Notches eighth save
Romo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.
One night after blowing his first save of the season, the veteran reliever bounced back in fine fashion. Romo's 4.76 ERA and 18:10 K:BB through 17 innings are far from elite, but until he gets traded into a setup role for a contender or the Marlins decide to give some of their younger arms a look with the game on the line, he figures to continue picking up saves for a team that rarely blows out the opposition.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...