Romo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.

One night after blowing his first save of the season, the veteran reliever bounced back in fine fashion. Romo's 4.76 ERA and 18:10 K:BB through 17 innings are far from elite, but until he gets traded into a setup role for a contender or the Marlins decide to give some of their younger arms a look with the game on the line, he figures to continue picking up saves for a team that rarely blows out the opposition.