Marlins' Sergio Romo: Notches second save
Romo picked up the save and struck out one in the ninth inning Friday against Washington.
Romo needed just 10 pitches to retire the final three batters, eight of which were strikes. The 36-year-old has gotten off to a rocky start to the 2019 season (7.71 ERA over seven innings), so a perfect frame is a welcome sight for the Marlins.
