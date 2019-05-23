Romo got the save against the Tigers on Thursday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down a 5-2 victory for the Marlins.

Romo successfully protected the three-run lead afforded to him by a ninth-inning grand slam from Garrett Cooper, picking up his ninth save in 10 opportunities. His 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP remain unspectacular, but Romo seems set to keep acting as the top option at closer for the Marlins when opportunities arise.