Romo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record the save in a 9-6 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

His ERA is rather high for a closer, but Romo only has one blown save this season, and he's nailed down his last eight opportunities. He is 1-0 with 15 saves, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.