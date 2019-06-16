Romo allowed one hit but still recorded his 12th save pitching the ninth inning during a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

With the Marlins, he doesn't get many save opportunities, and Romo owns a 5.25 ERA, but opponents are mostly scoring against him in non-save situations. Romo is 12-for-13 in the save opportunities he's received. He also owns a 1.42 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 24 innings this season.