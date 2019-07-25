Romo allowed two hits and struck out one through a scoreless ninth inning to record his 17th save in a 2-0 win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Romo made it interesting as he allowed the tying run to reach base with one out but regrouped to nail down his 17th save of the season. The 36-year-old hasn't allowed a run through seven appearances in July. Romo has a 3.58 ERA with a 7.9 K/9 through 37.2 innings this season.