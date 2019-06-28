Marlins' Sergio Romo: Removed from Thursday's action
Romo suffered an injury to his left leg while trying to cover first base in the ninth inning and was removed from the game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Romo remained in the game briefly, but was ultimately forced out of the contest due to the pain. While there's no official word on the severity, if Romo is forced to miss time the Marlins could rely on a number of options to close out games. The most likely options appear to be Adam Conley and Nick Anderson.
