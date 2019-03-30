Romo coughed up four runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out during Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies.

The Marlins' closer picture got no clearer in this one, as manager Don Mattingly used all three of his presumed save options in non-save situations. Adam Conley entered in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game and took the loss by allowing a run, Drew Steckenrider escaped unscathed from the eighth, and then Romo got hammered in the ninth. Consider all three only as supplementary sources of saves at best until one of them emerges from the pack.