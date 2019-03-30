Marlins' Sergio Romo: Rocked in non-save situation
Romo coughed up four runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out during Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies.
The Marlins' closer picture got no clearer in this one, as manager Don Mattingly used all three of his presumed save options in non-save situations. Adam Conley entered in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game and took the loss by allowing a run, Drew Steckenrider escaped unscathed from the eighth, and then Romo got hammered in the ninth. Consider all three only as supplementary sources of saves at best until one of them emerges from the pack.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...