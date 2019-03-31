Romo recorded his first save of 2019 with one strikeout in a 3-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday.

After Romo struggled in a non-save situation Friday, the Marlins turned to Wei-Yin Chen with a three-run lead in the ninth Sunday. But seeing Chen yield a hit and a walk to start the frame, Romo entered to stop the bleeding. He retired the next three Rockies, striking out one. Since he allowed four runs and pitched just two-thirds of an inning in his first two appearances this season, Romo has a lot of work to do to lower his ERA and WHIP, but he has the first save under his belt.