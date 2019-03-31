Marlins' Sergio Romo: Shuts door versus Rockies
Romo recorded his first save of 2019 with one strikeout in a 3-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday.
After Romo struggled in a non-save situation Friday, the Marlins turned to Wei-Yin Chen with a three-run lead in the ninth Sunday. But seeing Chen yield a hit and a walk to start the frame, Romo entered to stop the bleeding. He retired the next three Rockies, striking out one. Since he allowed four runs and pitched just two-thirds of an inning in his first two appearances this season, Romo has a lot of work to do to lower his ERA and WHIP, but he has the first save under his belt.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...