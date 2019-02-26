Romo struck out all three batters he faced in his spring debut Tuesday against the Astros.

All spring stat lines come with the necessary side note that the opposition isn't necessarily major-league caliber, and Max Stassi was indeed the only big-league hitter Romo faced, but it's still hard to complain about the veteran righty's first outing for his new team. Romo remains in the mix for saves in Miami, though no closer has yet been named.