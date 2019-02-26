Marlins' Sergio Romo: Strikes out side in spring debut
Romo struck out all three batters he faced in his spring debut Tuesday against the Astros.
All spring stat lines come with the necessary side note that the opposition isn't necessarily major-league caliber, and Max Stassi was indeed the only big-league hitter Romo faced, but it's still hard to complain about the veteran righty's first outing for his new team. Romo remains in the mix for saves in Miami, though no closer has yet been named.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst