Romo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The veteran reliever now boasts a 10:2 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings. Romo's role in the Marlins' bullpen isn't yet clear, but he showed last season with the Rays he could handle just about any assignment while accumulating 25 saves, eight holds and five starts as an opener. Don't rule him out as part of the closer mix in Miami.