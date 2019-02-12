Marlins' Sergio Romo: Switches Florida teams
Romo signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Romo will stick in Florida in 2019, moving south to Miami after spending the 2018 campaign with the Rays. The veteran reliever proved he still has something in the tank in Tampa Bay, racking up 25 saves while compiling a 4.14 ERA and 75:20 K:BBB across 67.1 innings of relief in 2018. Given Romo's prior experience in the ninth inning, he'll likely take over as the team's primary closer in 2019, pushing Drew Steckenrider to a setup role. The Marlins will probably look to flip Romo before the trade deadline if he's performing well.
