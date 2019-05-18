Romo gave up two hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings to record his seventh save of the season in Friday's 8-6 win over the Mets.

The 36-year-old hasn't seen much use lately -- his inning of work Tuesday was his first action since May 6 -- so Marlins manager Don Mattingly leaned heavily on his well-rested closer, letting him throw 28 pitches (21 strikes). Romo now sports a 5.40 ERA and 16:9 K:BB through 15 innings, but he has yet to blow a save chance this season. Should Miami have another late lead to protect Saturday, don't be surprised if Romo is unavailable.