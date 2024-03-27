The Marlins acquired Sasaki from the Rays on Wednesday in a three-team trade involving the Yankees, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix is familiar with Sasaki, as he was with the Rays when the team used a third-round pick on the 23-year-old in the 2019 Draft. Sasaki missed a chunk of the 2023 season with an unspecified injury but slashed .301/.375/.465 with seven homers in 64 contests at High-A Bowling Green. He can play all three outfield spots.