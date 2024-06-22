The Marlins recalled Anderson from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of his start Saturday against the Mariners.

He'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for Jesus Luzardo (back), who was initially slated to start Saturday before being scratched and placed on the 15-day injured list. Luzardo is set to miss at least two turns through the rotation, but Anderson may need to pitch effectively Saturday to earn himself any starts beyond that. Since being acquired from the Rangers on May 30, the 29-year-old righty has previously made one spot start for Miami, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in two innings in a June 14 loss to the Nationals.