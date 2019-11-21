Play

Sanchez was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

This was an easy call for Miami on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft, as Sanchez is their top pitching prospect and one of the best pitching prospects in the game. He will likely open the year at Triple-A but could reach the majors sometime this summer.

