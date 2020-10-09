Sanchez allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings in a loss to the Braves on Thursday in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Marlins gave the ball to Sanchez with the season on the line after dropping the first two games of this best-of-five series. Sanchez was not at his best and could not get the job done as he had in the Wild Card Series. It's a bit troubling that the hard-throwing righty finishes 2020 with a 12:11 K:BB over his final four starts, postseason included (15 innings). Sanchez had a 29:5 K:BB in his first five major-league starts spanning 32 innings.