Sanchez gave up one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven for Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

After a couple of lackluster starts at High-A to begin his campaign, Sanchez made the jump to the Southern League and looked right at home. The Marlins' No. 2 fantasy prospect only threw 46.2 innings in the Phillies' system last year, so his workload will likely be closely monitored going forward, but a big summer at Double-A could put the 20-year-old in position to make his big-league debut in 2020.