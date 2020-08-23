Sanchez (1-0) picked up the win in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his big-league debut, Sanchez quickly flashed the velocity that's made him a top prospect as he popped 100 mph on the radar gun four times in the first inning alone. He also showed good control, throwing 46 of 66 pitches for strikes, but he perhaps got too much of the plate as the Nats launched two homers off him to account for all three runs. It was still a very impressive beginning to his career, and the 22-year-old figures to remain in the Miami rotation for the rest of the year and well into the future. It's not clear when Sanchez will next take the mound, but if he stays on normal rest he'll get a road start against the Mets on Thursday.