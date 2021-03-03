Sanchez threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw one or two more live batting practice sessions before he makes his first start of the spring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He is being eased into action at a slower pace than Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Elieser Hernandez and Trevor Rogers, who are all scheduled to start a game this week. Sanchez is the one who we would expect to be managed most carefully this spring, given that the Marlins will want him to be able to log as many starts as possible this season after making seven starts during his impressive 2020 debut.