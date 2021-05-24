Sanchez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez has been dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder since the end of March. The team has brought him along very cautiously, prioritizing his long-term health over maximizing his innings in a season in which they look like clear underdogs. While his progress has been slow, it's been fairly steady, and he remains on track to return sometime in June if he can continue avoiding setbacks.
