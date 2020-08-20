Sanchez is expected to be called up soon, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Sanchez, the Marlins' top pitching prospect, is already on the 40-man roster and the expectation was that he would make his MLB debut sometime this year, even with the shortened season. It is unclear what throwing schedule Sanchez is on, but the Marlins have TBD starters for Saturday's doubleheader and Sunday's game, all of which are against the Nationals. Per Heyman, Sanchez has been touching 100 mph with his fastball, which is not a new development, but worth noting. He had a 0.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB in 47.1 innings over his final eight starts at Double-A last year.