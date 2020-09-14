Sanchez (3-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Sunday in Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Sanchez needed only 90 pitches to record 21 outs, with the lone run coming in the second inning. While he wasn't as dominant in terms of strikeouts and walks, Sanchez generated 10 ground ball outs to stay out of danger. The 22-year-old rookie has allowed no more than three earned runs in any of his five starts while working at least six innings in each of his past four outings. The result is a 1.69 ERA with a 29:5 K:BB across 32 frames. He lines up to take his next turn through the rotation Friday against Washington.