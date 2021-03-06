Sanchez could make his spring debut next week, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Sanchez was delayed a few days with what was, according to manager Don Mattingly, a false positive test for COVID-19, but he is now back on schedule. Sanchez is expected to throw a live batting practice session in the coming days, and if all goes well he could appear in his first game of the spring a few days later.
