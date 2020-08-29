Sanchez did not allow a run but gave up six hits while walking a batter and striking out 10 across seven innings of work Friday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

The Marlins didn't win on the scoresheet but should still feel pretty satisfied that they have Sanchez on their team. In just the second start of his career, the right-handed phenom recorded 10 strikeouts but the Marlins' offense went cold Friday and was unable to provide any run support. The Marlins are expected to have Sandy Alcantara (not injury related) and Caleb Smith (not injury related) available again soon but Sanchez should have his spot in the rotation locked down regardless of who the Marlins recall. He is set for a rematch against the Rays on Friday.