Sanchez is scheduled to make his first start of the season for Double-A Jacksonville on May 2, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins had hoped that Sanchez would be ready to join the Jacksonville rotation by the end of the month, but they ended up pushing his 2019 debut back a week in order for him to get in an extra tuneup outing at extended spring training. Sanchez hasn't experienced any physical issues since reporting to camp and has stayed behind at the Marlins' spring facility merely to conserve innings.