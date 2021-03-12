Sanchez threw 26 pitches in a simulated inning Thursday and touched 96 mph with his fastball, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander was facing some of the Marlins' top hitting prospects, including JJ Bleday, as he continues to be brought along slowly following a delayed start to training camp due to visa issues and a false positive COVID-19 test. Sanchez figures to be a key member of the Miami rotation this season, but the club has already stated they will cap the 22-year-old's innings and the coaching staff isn't in a rush to get him ready for Opening Day. As yet, there's been no indication when Sanchez might see his first Grapefruit League action of the spring.