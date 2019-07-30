Sanchez gave up two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings for Double-A Jacksonville on Monday. He struck out five.

The right-hander has won four straight starts, posting a 1.03 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB through 26.1 innings over that stretch. In fact, Sanchez has allowed more than three runs in a start only once since his mid-May promotion to the Southern League, compiling a 2.96 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 83:15 K:BB over 14 outings and 82 innings. The Marlins' No. 5 fantasy prospect still needs to prove he can handle a regular turn in the rotation, but he's putting himself in position for a 2020 big-league debut.