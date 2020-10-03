Sanchez tossed five scoreless innings in Friday's Game 2 win against the Cubs but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Sanchez struggled a bit to close out the regular season as he allowed nine runs over seven innings during his last two starts. The right-hander got into some trouble in the fourth and fifth innings during Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, but the Cubs were unable to score any runs as the Marlins' pitching staff combined for a shutout to secure the sweep. Sanchez should factor into the team's rotation plan for the NLDS against Atlanta, but manager Don Mattingly hasn't yet revealed who will start for Miami during the series.