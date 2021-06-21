Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared last week to extend his throwing distance off flat ground to 75 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is conducting his rehab program for his shoulder injury at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla., and he'll likely remain there for at least a few more weeks while he ramps up again following a lengthy shutdown. Given that Sanchez has not yet advanced to mound work, he seems unlikely to complete a full throwing program before the All-Star break arrives in mid-July.