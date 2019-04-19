Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Flashing heat in extended spring
Sanchez was touching 98 mph with his fastball during a two-inning stint in an intrasquad game at the Marlins' spring training complex Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was the big prize from the Phillies in the J.T. Realmuto trade, and while the Marlins have brought him along slowly to begin the season. Sanchez flashed his impressive upside during his 24 pitches Thursday. He's set to make his first start for Double-A Jacksonville on May 2, but after throwing only 46.2 innings in 2018, Miami will keep a very close eye on his workload this year.
