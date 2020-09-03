Sanchez (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits (one home run) while striking out five across seven innings as he was handed the first loss of his young career Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Sanchez went toe-to-toe with Hyun-Jin Ryu, a 2019 National League Cy Young finalist, but his offense could not bear him any support on the scoreboard. Sanchez's lone mistake was serving up a two-run home run to Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth as he was otherwise quite efficient, throwing 79 pitches (56 strikes) in seven innings. The hard-throwing righty is scheduled next for a tough road matchup against the Braves.